Fairfax County urged to tighten laws on illicit massage parlors

The Brief Fairfax County will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Government Center to address concerns about illicit massage businesses linked to human trafficking. Advocates say more than half of Northern Virginia’s 262 illicit massage parlors operate in Fairfax County. County leaders are considering stricter regulations while aiming to avoid unnecessary burdens on legitimate, licensed businesses.



Fairfax County leaders are set to hold a public hearing Tuesday to address growing concerns about illicit massage businesses that advocates say are linked to human trafficking across Northern Virginia.

What we know:

Esther Daniel, executive director of Reset 180, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of human trafficking, highlighted the prevalence of these businesses, noting that more than half of the 262 illicit massage parlors in Northern Virginia are located in Fairfax County.

"We have the Dulles Airport, we have the DCA, we also have the highways running through this intersection of Northern Virginia," Daniel told FOX 5 DC.

She added that Fairfax County needs stricter laws to protect victims of human trafficking, who she said are often women brought from other countries and forced into sex work.

Daniel then urged county leaders to ban these businesses from restricting access.

"You can’t engage in sexual services if the door is open. Right? You just know you can’t do that," she said. She added that law enforcement would have an easier time gaining access to these businesses without needing permits or warrants under these circumstances, as well.

Local perspective:

In a statement provided to FOX 5, Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay acknowledged the presence of sex trafficking in the area and expressed the county's commitment to implementing common-sense regulations.

However, McKay also emphasized that the majority of massage businesses are licensed and should not be burdened by new regulations.

The public hearing will take place at the Government Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday.