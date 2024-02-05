Fairfax County teacher Annie Ray wins Grammy Music Educator Award

On the biggest night in music, a Fairfax County teacher got to take home her very own Grammy!

Annie Ray, the orchestra director at Annandale High School, won the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award.

Music Educator Award recipient Annie Ray poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ray is also the school's Performing Arts Department chair and she created the Crescendo Orchestra program to teach high school students with severe developmental or intellectual disabilities.

In 2022, Ray spoke about her experience working with CAT B students and redefining what success looks like for them in a TEDx talk titled, "The Sound of Success."

The Arlington resident currently lives with her husband, Irving, and their girls, Eloise and Millie.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Annie Ray, winner of the Music Educator Award, poses in the press room at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

According to the Recording Academy, Ray is an adventurer at heart, and her biggest bucket list item is to win "The Amazing Race."

The award honors educators who made a significant and lasting contribution to music education in schools.





