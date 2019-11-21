Fairfax County teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student

article

A teacher in the Fairfax County school district is facing felony charges for an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship he had with a student.

Daniel Kim, 29, of Oakton, is formally charged with indecent liberties by a custodian for crimes involving a victim at Fairfax High School.

Investigators say the relationship with the underage victim went on for two months.

Kim was taken into custody Wednesday night.

He is currently jailed without bail.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have had innappropriate contact with Kim.

If you can help police, call (703) 246-7800.