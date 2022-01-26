Fairfax County public school students return to class, majority wearing masks

Fairfax County public school students returned to class Tuesday for the first time since Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rescinded the Commonwealth's mask order.

According to the Northern Virginia school district, just 24 students (out of 180,000) did not comply with FCPS' mask requirement.

FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand put out a statement last week saying that the school district, in accordance with state law, would continue requiring universal masking in schools until further notice.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin defends executive order on school mask policy

"We believe strongly in a caring culture, respecting and understanding each other and how we can grow and thrive together in our school community," Brabrand stated. "As COVID transmission rates remain high, we believe that in order to keep our schools safe for all children and staff, especially those who could be severely impacted by illness, that keeping our mask regulation in place is crucial."

Since face masks are included in the student dress code, failure to comply remains a violation.

"We are working towards a day when we can begin to roll back these safety measures, including universal masking," Brabrand said. "But for right now, we must continue to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable. More than anything else, these mitigation measures allow them to safely remain in our schools."