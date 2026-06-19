Fairfax County sees 4 pedestrian fatalities in just over a day

The Brief Four pedestrians were killed on Fairfax County roadways between early Thursday morning and Friday. 3 men were struck and pronounced dead in separate crashes Thursday in Merrifield, Seven Corners and along Richmond Highway. A fourth man was struck and killed Friday on Little River Turnpike, with the driver charged with DUI.



Four pedestrians were killed on Fairfax County roadways between early Thursday morning and Friday, marking a deadly stretch across the region.

What we know:

The most recent incident was reported around 5 a.m. Friday on Little River Turnpike near Southland Avenue in Lincolnia. Police say a man was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was located nearby and charged with DUI. Eastbound Little River Turnpike was closed as detectives investigated.

On Thursday night, officers responded to Gallows Road and Strawberry Lane in Merrifield just before 10 p.m. after a man was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say the driver remained on scene.

Hours earlier, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Leesburg Pike and Munson Hill Road near Seven Corners. A man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second man was also struck but was not injured. Police say the driver stayed on scene.

The first fatal crash occurred around 1:43 a.m. Thursday at Richmond Highway and Fort Hunt Road. Investigators say Jerry Harris, 64, of Alexandria, was walking on Richmond Highway outside a crosswalk when he was struck by a northbound 2019 Nissan Rogue. The driver remained on scene. A 2018 Toyota RAV4, also traveling northbound, then struck Harris and fled. Harris died at the scene. Detectives later identified and located the RAV4. Speed does not appear to be a factor, and alcohol remains under investigation for the pedestrian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703‑280‑0543. Tips may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 703‑246‑4676.

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