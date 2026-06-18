A man was killed early Thursday after being struck by two vehicles on Richmond Highway near Fort Hunt Road, and investigators are working to identify the second vehicle, Fairfax County police said.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One driver remained at the scene. A second vehicle fled, and detectives are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

Crash reconstruction unit detectives are investigating. Officials say northbound Richmond Highway is closed between Huntington Avenue and Fort Hunt Road, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Man dead after being struck by 2 vehicles on Fairfax County highway; search for second driver