Maryland redistricting debate intensifies as lawmakers open special session

The Brief A redistricting battle is heating up in Maryland. Polls have shown Maryland voters don’t like redistricting for partisan reasons. The special session will last three days.



A redistricting battle is heating up in Maryland, where lawmakers are holding a special session on redrawing the state’s congressional map.

A rally is set to take place in support of the effort. The proposal would have no impact on the midterms, and Maryland voters would ultimately decide whether congressional district maps should be determined by whichever party is in power.

Polls have shown that Maryland voters don’t like redistricting for partisan reasons. But progressives and Democrats argue that desperate times call for desperate measures, saying the move is needed to respond to Republican‑led states working to wipe out Democratic congressional districts.

Maryland has seven Democratic members of Congress and one Republican, Andy Harris, who has represented parts of the Eastern Shore for eight terms.

Maryland state flag

The Maryland Senate had resisted calls for early redistricting until the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act. In Virginia, voters approved a ballot measure in April to temporarily redraw congressional districts, but the state Supreme Court blocked it on a procedural issue.

Maryland lawmakers behind the effort say they are working carefully to ensure their legislation can withstand legal challenges. The special session will last three days.

The constitutional amendment requires approval by three‑fifths of the legislature before becoming a question on November’s ballot.

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