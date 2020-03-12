Fairfax County schools closed Friday amid coronavirus concerns
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Officials announced late Thursday night that Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13 amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Offices will be open on time, with an unscheduled leave policy in effect for 12-month employees.
The district had already indicated that schools will be closed Monday in order to prepare for remote learning.