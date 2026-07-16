The Brief The Fairfax County school board will vote on a new boundary plan Thursday evening. Parents have raised concerns about disruptions, longer commutes and a disproportionate impact on minority families. If approved, the new boundaries would go into effect in the 2027-28 school year.



The Fairfax County School Board is set to vote Thursday night to finalize the attendance boundaries for its newest school, Skyview High School.

The highly anticipated decision comes just days after parents packed into a meeting Monday, urging school board members to reconsider the redistricting plan.

What we know:

With Skyview High School scheduled to open this fall, school officials said that redistricting is necessary to fill the new building. However, the proposed changes have sparked intense, heated debates among local families.

READ MORE | Parents speak out on proposed Skyview High School boundary plan

The superintendent’s final recommendation is a sweeping plan that would impact approximately 2,500 students across the county.

Under the proposed boundary map, Skyview High School would draw its student body from Westfield, Chantilly, and South Lakes High Schools. The boundaries for Carson Middle School would be adjusted, and Franklin Middle School would become a split feeder school.

School board officials said these adjustments are vital.

According to the district, the changes are designed not only to populate the new high school but also to resolve ongoing issues of overcrowding and under-enrollment. The changes also aim to expand student access to academic programs.

What they're saying:

For some families, the adjustments represent a major disruption. Parents have voiced critical safety and logistical concerns regarding the new boundaries, telling the board they are worried about longer bus rides, dangerous street crossings and potential disruptions at neighboring schools.

Some parents also raised concerns about a disproportionate impact on minority families.

What's next:

If the school board votes to approve the superintendent's final recommendation, the new boundaries would go into effect in the 2027-28 school year.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., where additional testimony from concerned parents is expected.

The final vote on the boundary proposal is not anticipated until after 8 p.m.