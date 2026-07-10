The Brief Vice President J.D. Vance is looking to lease a multimillion-dollar estate in Middleburg, Virginia. The potential move comes as Second Lady Usha Vance is expecting the couple's fourth child. Business owners and residents in the community shared mixed reactions to the news.



Vice President J.D. Vance is eyeing a multimillion-dollar estate in Middleburg, Virginia, to serve as a part-time home for his family, according to a report from the Washington Business Journal.

The second family is leasing two of the four properties at Wolver Hill Farm, a sprawling, nearly 500-acre estate situated about 45 minutes to an hour outside of Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The historic property was acquired five years ago for nearly $9 million by Chuck Kuhn, the owner of J.K. Moving.

According to Michael Neibauer with the Washington Business Journal, there are four homes on the 500-acre property which backs up to the Salamander Middleburg Resort and Spa.

"I wouldn't be shocked if the Vance family maybe takes advantage of some of those spa facilities that are celebrated out there," Neibauer added.

Requests for comment regarding the lease agreements were sent to Kuhn's company, which has not yet responded.

The potential move comes at a busy time for the Vances, as Second Lady Usha Vance is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child.

The news has quickly traveled through the heart of Middleburg, a historic town known for its vibrant strip of mom-and-pop shops and popular resorts along East Washington Street.

What they're saying:

Business owners along the main thoroughfare were universally aware of their potential new neighbor, though several declined to talk on camera.

The reaction to the Vice President's potential arrival has been mixed.

"Well, I figure J.D. is going to—the vice president, excuse me— is going to want to play some golf, and I'm a member of Creighton Farms. So, Mr. Vice President, if you're watching, you're always welcome on my tee time," Upperville resident Luke Mahoney said.

When asked if he has concerns about having a potential Secret Service presence in the community, Mahoney said, "No, it can't be worse than the people that drive 35 miles an hour on Route 50 during commute times. I think they're very professional; they do a great job. I'm not really that worried about it."