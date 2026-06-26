Fairfax County rescue team deploys to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

An elite Fairfax County rescue team has deployed to Venezuela to assist in search‑and‑rescue operations following a series of powerful earthquakes.

The VA‑TF1/USA‑01 team left early Friday morning as rescue crews from around the world mobilized to help communities across northern Venezuela. Residents have been digging through rubble after back‑to‑back quakes killed at least 589 people and left thousands more injured, according to Venezuelan officials.

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Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez announced the updated death toll Friday while welcoming incoming international teams. Authorities warn the number of casualties is expected to rise, with thousands still unaccounted for and rescue efforts ongoing.

Fairfax County's Urban Search and Rescue Team is routinely dispatched to major disasters in the U.S. and abroad. In recent years, members have responded to the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Hurricane Ian in Florida in 2022, the 2021 earthquake in Haiti and the 2020 wildfires in Oregon.