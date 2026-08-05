Virginia DMV launches first cannabis-impaired driving campaign

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The Brief Virginia DMV is launching its first campaign focused specifically on cannabis-impaired driving. The "Relaxxxxx, Don’t Drive High" message encourages cannabis users to stay home instead of getting behind the wheel. The statewide campaign will run from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7.



The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is launching its first cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign, using a lighthearted message to encourage drivers to stay off the road after getting high.

What to know

The campaign, titled "Relaxxxxx, Don’t Drive High," is based on the idea that many people use cannabis to unwind.

DMV’s message urges those users to stay home rather than drive while impaired.

The campaign will run statewide from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7 across television, radio, social media, digital platforms and billboards.

Why DMV launched the campaign

DMV said driving requires a person’s full attention and that cannabis impairment can make it harder to react, remain in a lane and respond to unexpected situations.

The agency said its Highway Safety Office and creative partner Two Tango Collaborative tested the campaign concept with a focus group before beginning production.

According to DMV, the research found that relaxation was a common reason people reported using cannabis.

Cannabis and driving

DMV cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in warning that cannabis can impair motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions needed to operate a vehicle safely.

Virginia recorded 233 drugged-driving fatalities in 2025, according to DMV. The agency said 117 of those deaths were attributed specifically to cannabis, including cases involving multiple cannabinoids.

"Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous, no matter the substance," DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack said. "We want everyone to travel safely. If you use cannabis, please don’t drive."

Is marijuana legal in Virginia?

Adults 21 and older may legally possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana in public and grow up to four plants per household for personal use at their primary residence. Adults may also share up to 1 ounce with another adult without receiving money or anything else in return.

However, Virginia does not yet have a general legal retail market for recreational marijuana. A law approved in 2026 created a regulated sales system, but licensed recreational sales are not scheduled to begin until July 1, 2027. Until then, selling marijuana outside the state’s authorized medical system remains illegal.

Legal possession also does not make driving after using cannabis legal. Virginia DMV said cannabis can impair reaction time, lane control and other abilities needed to drive safely.

How the campaign will reach drivers

In addition to traditional advertising, DMV plans to use an airplane banner at concert venues across Virginia.

The plane will fly over venues displaying a message reminding people not to drive high.

The campaign was developed by Two Tango Collaborative, produced by Dreamboat Pictures and directed by The Norman Brothers, with audio mixed by Overcoast.

How to avoid impaired driving

DMV recommends arranging a sober ride before using any impairing substance.

Drivers can call a rideshare service or a sober friend, and people who see someone preparing to drive while impaired are urged to intervene.

The agency also reminded motorists that wearing a seat belt remains one of the best protections against impaired drivers.