A traffic alert is in place for drivers who use the George Washington Memorial Parkway, where northbound lanes will close for several hours a day beginning Monday.

The Brief Northbound lanes close Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree work. Drivers must exit at Spout Run, follow the posted detour and re‑enter at Route 123. Midday delays are expected as crews inspect trees, prune branches and remove trees when necessary.



A stretch of the northbound parkway will shut down for five hours a day, four days a week, to allow crews to perform tree work. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said timing will be key for commuters.

The parkway will remain open through the morning rush, with closures beginning at 9:30 a.m. Once the closure starts, northbound drivers will not be able to travel through the affected section. The National Park Service will close all northbound lanes between Spout Run Parkway and Route 123 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, starting August 10 and continuing through Sept. 1

George Washington Memorial Parkway closures begin Monday

Northbound drivers must exit at Spout Run, follow the posted detour and re‑enter the Parkway at Route 123. Southbound traffic is not affected.

The Park Service says crews need midday closures to safely inspect trees, prune branches and remove trees when necessary. The work comes two months after the agency marked the completion of a $167 million rehabilitation of the Parkway’s northern section, which included new pavement, bridge and drainage repairs, safety improvements and upgrades at the Route 123 interchange.

Officials say the tree work is part of ongoing maintenance needed to protect that investment and keep the Parkway safe. With roughly 70,000 vehicles using the road each day, drivers should expect midday delays despite the work being scheduled outside peak commuting hours. The schedule is weather‑dependent and may change day to day.

George Washington Memorial Parkway Closure Schedule

Northbound lanes between Spout Run Parkway and Route 123 will close:

Mondays through Thursdays

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 – Sept. 1

The schedule is weather dependent and may change as conditions require. The parkway will remain open northbound during morning and evening rush hours. Southbound lanes will remain open throughout the project.

George Washington Memorial Parkway Detour Information

During each closure, all northbound drivers must:

Exit the parkway at Spout Run Parkway.

Follow posted detour signs.

Re-enter the parkway at Route 123.

Drivers should plan, expect delays and allow additional travel time. Consider alternate routes during the closure periods. Drivers should slow down, remain alert and follow posted signs and directions from workers. Work zones may include crews, vehicles and equipment on the roadway.