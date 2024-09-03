Fairfax County Public Schools launch cell phone storage pilot program

As the new school year begins, Fairfax County Public Schools is implementing a new cell phone storage policy aimed at reducing distractions in the classroom. Starting today, students at 15 select schools will be required to store their phones during the school day.

Middle school students will use Yondr pouches, which magnetically lock their phones away. At the beginning of the day, students will place their phones inside the pouches, which can only be unlocked at designated stations at the end of the day. AirPods can be stored in the pouches or backpacks.

READ MORE: Fairfax County to restrict student cellphone access at several schools as part of pilot program

Eight high schools are also part of the pilot. High school students will place their phones in storage units located in each classroom at the start of each class.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid emphasized the benefits of the program, stating, "I think that any time we can provide a learning-centered classroom and remove as many distractions while still using technology for good – I think it’s going to benefit our young people."

The pilot program will be enforced from bell to bell throughout the entire school year.

READ MORE: VA governor issues executive order to crack down on cell phone use in schools

Schools Participating in the 2024-25 Fairfax County cell phone storage pilot program:

Middle Schools:

Frost Middle School

Irving Middle School

Jackson Middle School

Poe Middle School

Robinson Middle School

Thoreau Middle School

Twain Middle School

High Schools:

Edison High School

Falls Church High School

Justice High School

Lewis High School

Madison High School

McLean High School

Robinson High School

Westfield High School