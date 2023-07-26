Fairfax County Public Schools host job fair amidst teacher shortage

Amidst looming teacher shortages, Fairfax County Public Schools hosted a job fair today at Luther Jackson Middle School.

"There’s a shortage of not just teachers, but good teachers. And I think this is a good experience for anyone who’s looking for a teaching position because you get to meet some of the staff, leadership, and they get to meet you," said parent Natasha Simmon. "People are more relaxed."

Many teachers have left the industry post-pandemic. As of August 2022, there were 36 thousand teacher vacancies nation-wide. Although FCPS is at 99 percent staffing capacity, the district anticipates upcoming retirements impacting staffing levels.

At Wednesday’s FCPS job fair, the district is not only hiring teachers but also teacher trainees. Applicants for the trainee position do not need a college degree, only at least 30 college credits, which is about one school year of full-time schooling.



