Bomb threats at Fairfax County Public Schools under investigation

Police are investigating several bomb threats that were made against Fairfax County Public Schools.

The district says it received 11 threats since June 11th.

An IT employee found numerous emails that were sent to schools throughout the county. Some faculty members were specifically named in the threats. The district says it appears the threats are non-credible and came from outside the country.

Fairfax County Police released the following statement to FOX 5:



"The safety of our children and schools has always been a priority in Fairfax County. Several tragic incidents throughout the country have put school safety programs into the national spotlight. This heightened sense of awareness also provides an opportunity for those seeking to intimidate and threaten school communities. Detectives are investigating eleven bomb threats that have been made since Saturday, June 11 to Fairfax County Public Schools. An FCPS IT employee found numerous email threats were sent to public schools throughout the county. Additionally, some faculty members were specifically named within the email threats.

The Fairfax County Police Department takes these threats seriously, and a detective from our Special Investigations Unit was immediately assigned to these cases. Additionally, patrol units and K9 teams searched several of the locations per the school’s request. No suspicious items or people were located. Preliminary, it appears the FCPS threats are non-credible and originated from outside the country. Fortunately, these threats have come with minimal distraction as students are beginning their summer break."