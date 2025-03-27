Fairfax County Public Schools considers later start times for students

The Brief Fairfax County Public Schools is set to consider later start times for middle schools. Glasgow Middle School is just one of multiple middle schools that could potentially be impacted by later start times.



Later start times could be coming to a small group of middle schools in Fairfax County Public Schools.

The proposed pilot program will be discussed on Thursday night during a school board meeting. Glasgow Middle School is just one of multiple middle schools that could potentially be impacted by later start times.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports at least one teacher at the school is not in support of the proposed plan.

Fairfax County Public Schools board member Ricardy Anderson, who represents the Mason district, home to Glasgow Middle School, and several others will discuss his proposed plan during the meeting.

In her motion for the Mason District Proposed Pilot Program, Anderson suggests the school board direct the superintendent to provide the board with a cost-neutral plan to implement a pilot for later start times in the Mason District’s middle schools by April 10th.