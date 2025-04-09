Fairfax County Public Schools to begin fining drivers who pass stopped school buses

The Brief Fairfax County Public Schools says drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses will be fined starting May 12. There is a 30-day warning period, which starts Wednesday. The school district says camera systems will be installed on 50 buses during the initial rollout.



Drivers who illegally pass school buses in Fairfax County could soon face hefty fines.

Fairfax County Public Schools says drivers illegally passing stopped school buses will be fined starting May 12 after a 30-day warning period, which starts on Wednesday.

The school district says camera systems will be installed on 50 buses during the initial rollout.

What we know:

Drivers will be charged $250 via mail and the school district says the program may be expanded as FCPS and police evaluate the "administrative process and effectiveness of the technology."

Fairfax County Public Schools declined to comment on camera but emailed FOX 5 saying in part they appreciate their law enforcement partners for working with the school district to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

What they're saying:

"It’s very important, to me, to put attention on that. Nobody wants a ticket," Fairfax resident Angela Reyes said.

When the measure was approved, FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid said this initiative is important and key stakeholders see this as a significant safety concern.

In an automated message on its website, FCPS says the goal is to work as a community to keep students safe.

By the numbers:

According to data, a reported 98 percent of people who receive a citation do not violate again. The ultimate goal is to perfect students as they board and leave the school bus.