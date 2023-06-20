Fairfax County Public School phishing test disguised as teacher appreciation email: officials

An email offering some Fairfax County educators gift cards in appreciation of their work during the school year was a phishing test, school officials confirm.

Fairfax County Public Schools sent teachers the appreciation email on Friday, the last day of school.

The email featured the Fairfax County Public Schools logo and thanked employees for their work. Teachers who clicked on the link were directed to a cybersecurity page with information about phishing.

Superintendent Michelle Reid issued an apology for the email.