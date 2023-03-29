Fairfax County police take armed woman into custody, ending standoff

After nearly two days, a standoff in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County is over after police took an armed woman who had been barricaded inside her vehicle into custody.

The standoff began Tuesday morning in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway when a woman, who police say was suffering a mental health crisis, barricaded herself inside a car.

Crisis negotiators and other Fairfax County law enforcement were on the scene for nearly 36 hours using tactics like sirens and recorded announcements from family to persuade the woman to give herself up.

Traffic along Richmond Highway was closed to traffic between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue. Schools adjusted their opening times Wednesday due to the detours.

The woman was taken into custody around 12:15 a.m. Thursday and the roadway was opened around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the woman but believe she may have a connection to a recent missing persons case. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Lauren Kingbury of Laurel was found safe in Fairfax County after she was reported missing earlier in the week. Kingbury's mother told FOX 5 that the woman involved in the standoff abducted her daughter.

Neighbors and businesses in the area told FOX 5 they were frustrated by the standoff and the restrictions that came with it.

"A lot of people called but they cannot come and pick up their food, or eat for dinner because Route one is closed," said Thomas Isaias Perez, owner of Rinconcito VIP Restaurant. For two nights in a row, Perez' El Salvadorian restaurant orders are down form 50 to 60 orders a day, to less than ten.

"This could be someone else's daughter somebody else's mother, and I think all of us would want the same lengths that we are going to for their family member," said Fairfax County Police Lieutenant James Curry during the standoff.

It is not clear if the woman is facing any charges at this time. An update from police is expected later in the day.