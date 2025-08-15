Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man caught on surveillance video who is suspected of masturbating in public along a street in Oakton.

Indecent exposure reported

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. on August 7 near Sprague Avenue and Hammersmith Lane. A witness told officers the man was seen between Hammersmith Lane and Finsbury Place.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fair Oaks District Station at 703-591-0966 and request to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Fairfax County police seek public’s help identifying suspect in indecent exposure case (Fairfax County Police Department)