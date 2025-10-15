Fairfax County police search for suspects accused of breaking into store, stealing vapes

The Brief Suspects broke into a convenience store in Fairfax County and stole vape products, The three suspects broke in through this front glass door and were in and out in seconds. FOX 5’s Shomari Stone spoke to the store owner.



Fairfax County police are searching for three suspects who broke into a convenience store, stole vape products and got away.

What we know:

The three suspects broke in through this front glass door and were in and out in seconds.

The business owner and Fairfax County police are asking the public for help to catch them.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video shows the burglary in action at Kile Mart at Washington Plaza in Reston.

After the thieves shatter the glass, they rushed in wearing masks, dark clothes and gloves, as they go behind the counter, stealing vape products and other merchandise around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police responded after the alarm started but the suspects were gone by the time the officers arrived. Detectives believe one of the suspects cut their hand or arm during the burglary.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police.