Fairfax County police searching for man suspected in string of restaurant break-ins

Fairfax County police are looking for a suspect behind a string of recent restaurant break-ins. FOX 5 obtained exclusive surveillance video of one of the incidents.

What we know:

Fairfax County police are determined to find the suspect, who they say has repeatedly broken into the establishments with a rock, smashing windows and climbing inside.

Exclusive video shows the suspects standing outside of La Casa restaurant on Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.

The suspect breaks in with the rock and you can see the glass shatter. Moments later, he climbs in, walks to the back of the cash register, steals the cash and then walks out of the restaurant as the alarms ring.

Moments later, Fairfax County police show up and start investigating.

Police say this isn’t the only business the suspect has broken into and stolen cash. He also hit up four other businesses last month.

Anyone with information on the suspect or break-ins is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.