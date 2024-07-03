Fairfax County police searching for man accused in attempted abduction

Police in Fairfax County are investigating after a suspect reportedly tried to abduct a person in broad daylight.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of 10200 Main Street in Fairfax. They have not released many details surrounding the attempted abduction but said the victim is an adult and is currently being seen by medics as a precaution.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, police say.

Police have established a perimeter and are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black or Hispanic male wearing a white striped shirt, last seen on foot in the wooded area near 10200 Main Street.

Police say there will be a police helicopter and K-9 units in the area. They ask residents to please avoid the area if possible as the search is ongoing.