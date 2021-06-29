Fairfax County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing in Fairfax County.

Genesis Hernandez Garcia was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, in the 10600 blk of Page Avenue in Fairfax.

Garcia is described as being 5-feet tall, 140-pounds, with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.