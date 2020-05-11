Fairfax County Police search for missing 75-year-old man

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man from Fairfax County.

Officers say 75-year-old Michael Delaney was last Sunday around 9:02 p.m. in the 1800 block of Town Center Parkway in Reston.

Michael Delaney (Fairfax County Police)

Delaney is 6-feet-3-inches tall, 170 pounds, blue eyes, gray hair. He was wearing a black jacket, yellow hospital gown and jeans.

Police say he is endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.