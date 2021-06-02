Fairfax County police responding to double shooting on Spring Garden Drive
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are responding to a reported double shooting on Spring Garden Drive on Wednesday evening.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but police have not indicated what their condition might be.
The suspects reportedly fled the area in a car - but no description of the car is currently available.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.
