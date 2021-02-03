Fairfax County police: Multiple people reportedly injured, vehicles on fire after Springfield gas leak

At least three people were injured and at least one vehicle caught fire at the scene of an active gas leak in Springfield, according to the authorities.

Their injuries are not life threatening, according to emergency officials.

Fairfax County police and emergency crews responded to the scene in the scene on Hooes Road at Fairfax County Parkway around 1 p.m.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, a backhoe was inolved in the incident.

Utility crews are currently working to shut off the valve.

They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news report. FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.