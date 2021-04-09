Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County police investigating shooting outside Springfield mall

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

Police investigating shooting outside Springfield Mall

Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting outside the Springfield Mall.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Fairfax County police are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside a Springfield mall on Friday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police do not believe the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

READ MORE: Fairfax County police: 3 people injured in vehicle fire after gas leak in Springfield

Police say preliminary information indicates that the shooting at the Springfield Town Center was not random.

This is a breaking news update - FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available
 