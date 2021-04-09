Fairfax County police investigating shooting outside Springfield mall
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Fairfax County police are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside a Springfield mall on Friday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police do not believe the victim’s injuries are life threatening.
Police say preliminary information indicates that the shooting at the Springfield Town Center was not random.
