Fairfax County police investigating apartment complex homicide

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment-complex parking lot in Alexandria Monday evening.

Police released their latest update around midnight, saying only that they still in the process of developing suspect information.

They responded to the scene in the King Garden apartments complex off of South Kings Highway around 7:40 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 691-2131.

