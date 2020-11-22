Fairfax hospice caregiver charged with sexually assaulting patient

article

A Fairfax-based hospice caregiver is charged with sexually assaulting one of his patients at home, police say.

57-year-old Nizhamuding Jureti of Arlington is charged with forcible sodomy after the alleged incident last month.

An 80-year-old Reston man told a relative that he woke up to Jureti performing a sex act on him in his home. Police say they were notified Nov. 11.

Jureti is now being held without bond at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Jureti worked for a Fairfax-based home care service called Care With LOVE.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or who was under the care of Jureti and believe Jureti had inappropriate contact with them to call police at (703) 246-7800.