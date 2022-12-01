Fairfax County Police arrest murder suspect who repeatedly evaded authorities

article

A man who repeatedly fled police in connection with an October homicide in Mount Vernon, and earned the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted," has been taken into custody.

Fairfax County Police announced Thursday afternoon that Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue.

Trott-McLean faces several charges in the murder of Brandon Wims, including second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident happened on October 2 of this year in the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon.

While officers were responding to that scene, Wims, 31, of Maryland was dropped off at Mount Vernon Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Wims was later transported to Fairfax Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives determined Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon saw Wims in a vehicle with two other occupants on St Gregorys Lane.

Trott exited a silver Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration 2ET4005 and shot Wims multiple times, according to police.

Brandon Wims

Police say, since the crime happened in October, they got close to capturing Trott-McLean on several occasions, but each time he managed to evade police.