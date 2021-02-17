Fairfax County middle school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

A Fairfax County middle school has been evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak was detected.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at Poe Middle School in the 7000 block of Cindy Lane in Annandale before 9 a.m.

They say there were no injuries.

The leak was traced to an HVAC unit, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

It has been shut down, and now they’re ventilating the building.

