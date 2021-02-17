Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County middle school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

Middle school in Annadale evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

Students at a middle school in Annandale were evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak. No one was injured during the incident, according to officials at the scene.

ANNANDALE, Va. - A Fairfax County middle school has been evacuated Wednesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak was detected.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at Poe Middle School in the 7000 block of Cindy Lane in Annandale before 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Murder suspect arrested in Newport News after Reston man's killing

They say there were no injuries.

The leak was traced to an HVAC unit, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

READ MORE: Fairfax County husky and babies go viral on TikTok

It has been shut down, and now they’re ventilating the building.
 