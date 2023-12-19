Fairfax County man re-arrested days after being charged in 24-hour serial burglary spree, police say

A Fairfax County man was arrested for the fifth time in just over 100 days for multiple crimes across the area.

Police say 22-year-old Angel Argueta Galeas was re-arrested on Friday, Dec. 15, after he was caught driving a stolen Hyundai Sonata with stolen license plates. Detectives say when they picked him up, they also discovered that he was also in possession of several other stolen items.

Argueta Galeas had just been released from jail Thursday. He is now facing at least two dozen charges including larceny, destruction of property, trespassing and violating conditions of his release.

Argueta Galeas was arrested had previously been arrested on Monday, Dec. 11 after police said he committed five burglaries in a 24-hour span.

Officers first responded to the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Oakton just after 8 p.m. for a report of a burglary. The victim told police that a man entered the home, took multiple items, then stole the victim’s Nissan Altima from the garage.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report about a suspicious person seen near DigiTech-PC Solutions at 7601 Clifton Road in Fairfax Station. As officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man walking away from the business. The man ignored their commands and fled in what was later determined to be the stolen Nissan Altima.

At 6:17 a.m. the following Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, officers responded to the 7100 block of Swift Trails Drive in Fairfax Station for a burglary of an occupied home. The homeowner told police they heard glass breaking and confronted the suspect who then ran away.

Shortly after, another neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle on their property. Officers found the unoccupied vehicle and determined it was the stolen Nissan Altima from Monday night.

Then at 9:10 a.m., another homeowner in the 7100 block of Swift Trails Drive reported they believed someone was inside a building on his property but by the time officers were called, the suspect was gone.

Minutes later, a third homeowner called 911 to report that a man had broken a window and entered her home. Detectives and K9 officer responded to the home and took Argueta Galeas into custody.

He was charged with a dozen counts in connection to that series of break-ins including burglary, trespassing, grand larceny and property damage.

More charges could be coming as police continue to investigate Argueta Galeas.

Additional charges are anticipated in connection with Monday’s burglaries. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information should call 703-814-7000 or submit a tip here.