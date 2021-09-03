Fairfax County father killed in hit-and-run Wednesday night, police say

A Fairfax County man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to the intersection of the Fairfax County Parkway and Walnut Branch Road in Reston after it was reported an SUV ran a red light and hit a car.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say after the crash, the driver of the SUV was seen running from the scene. He was described as a Hispanic man, between 5'6" and 6" tall, heavyset and wearing a black short-sleeve shirt over a white undershirt. He was also described as having a beard and shaggy hair.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the driver of 2013 Volkswagen Passat was trying to make a left turn from northbound Fairfax County Parkway onto Walnut Branch Road on a green arrow.

A 2006 Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on Fairfax County Parkway, ran a red light and hit the Passat.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC officers shoot armed man who rammed cruiser, fled deadly double shooting scene, police say

The driver of the Passat, Andrew Willingham, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe was created in Willingham's name. In it, he is described as a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his two sons. Nearly $130,000 has already been raised for the family.

Photo credit: Willingham Family Support GoFundMe

Detectives believe speed may have been a factor in the crash and continue to investigate to determine if alcohol was also a factor for the driver of the SUV. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for Willingham.

The driver of the SUV still has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip at (866-411-8477.

Advertisement

Photo credit: Willingham Family Support GoFundMe