Fairfax County man arrested on 2 counts of indecent exposure; police believe more incidents possible

A Fairfax County man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself twice at malls in the area, police say.

According to police, the Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Squad arrested 29-year-old Jamall Mathis, who was wanted for multiple counts of indecent exposure.

At 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to the Spencer’s store inside Fair Oaks Mall where a man had reportedly exposed himself. Following an investigation, detectives determined Mathis was the suspect.

After Mathis was identified in the January incident, officers assigned to the Springfield Mall were able to identify him as the suspect involved in an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Oct. 12, 2023 at the Five Below inside Springfield Mall.

On the morning of March 15, officers found Mathis in the Franconia district and he was taken into custody.

Mathis was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and was held on a secured bond and has since been released.