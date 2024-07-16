Fairfax County leaders consider data center regulations amid mixed community reactions

Fairfax County officials are looking to welcome more data centers but with additional regulations.

However, not everyone is on board with this proposal, as seen in nearby Loudoun and Prince William counties.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors was expected to vote on a zoning ordinance for data centers during Tuesday's public hearing, but the vote was deferred.

The discussion focused not on whether data centers should come to Fairfax, as several already exist, but on whether there should be stricter regulations for new developments.

About 65 people attended the meeting to voice their opinions on the issue. Some residents support data centers for their potential economic benefits but believe these projects should be managed in a way that protects residents and the environment. There are currently several pending data center applications, including the Plaza 500 complex on Edsall Road.

Before any plans are approved, some community members want data center developers to adhere to stricter standards proposed by the county’s planning commission. These include increasing the distance between centers and homes to at least 500 feet and requiring new facilities to be built at least a mile away from metro stations.

Supporters of the tougher standards argue that they are necessary to control the proliferation of data centers in the county.

"Once you build these huge buildings, they are there. And some of them are coming right in your neighborhoods, right in your schools and sensitive areas. So it’s important to do it mindfully and for the future," said Kate Maisel, who advocates for stricter regulations.

Daniel Ben-Chitrit, a resident of the Plaza 500 neighborhood, expressed concerns about noise and property values.

"It’s just the noise, the ability to go outside on my deck and not have to hear a constant noise. It’s going to be 7 stories tall; if you’re that close, it’s going to be an eyesore. It’s going to impact my housing value and quality of life," he said.

On the other hand, some residents argue that stricter regulations could harm the economy. Ronald Wilcox criticized opposition to data centers, stating, "People are making up phony baloney excuses not to have the data centers when it really helps broaden the tax base in the county, and they’re pretty hard on us for taxes in Fairfax County."

William Walsh echoed this sentiment, suggesting data centers could provide much-needed revenue.

"It seems like taxes are always increasing, whereas with the data centers, we can have a really nice source of revenue coming in to mitigate some of those taxes," he said.

Despite the heated discussion, the board did not vote.

Chairman Jeffrey McKay emphasized the importance of reviewing the testimony before making a decision, stating, "After listening to 4.5 hours of testimony, it would be a disservice to just vote without circling back with county staff."

Some residents left the auditorium frustrated by the postponement, vowing to return for the next meeting, which is scheduled for July 30.