No indications of explosion at Fairfax County house fire after initial reports of blast

Fire officials in Virginia say there are no indications of an actual explosion at a house fire in Annandale after multiple initial reports of a blast were received early Monday morning.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Greg Hunter said crews responded to the blaze around 3:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ann Fitz Hugh Drive.

Fairfax County house fire erupts after report of explosion: officials (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Hunter said the fire created challenges for crews after it spread to multiple floors of the home and triggered multiple collapses inside,

The fire was brought under control after a second alarm was called.

Following a full search of the home, the occupant status remains undetermined, Hunter said.

Fire investigators are searching for a cause and origin. Hunter said fire and rescue units will remain for approximately four to six hours because of hotspots and small fires that are smoldering inside

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.