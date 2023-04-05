Fairfax County hosting Fire and Rescue summer camp for young girls

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has announced dates for the 2023 Girls Fire and Rescue Academy summer camp where young girls can learn and train like a firefighter.

Particpants will engage in physical training with Fire/EMS simulations, visit a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue station to learn about the everyday life of a figherfighter/EMT and interact with an on-duty crew.

There will also be a graduation celebration during the evening on the last day of camp.

The academy is open to rising 7th through 12th grade female students for the upcoming 2023 - 2024 school year. Participants should be a Fairfax County resident.

This year there will be two separate camps, the first from June 20 to 23 and the second June 27 to 30. The program is completely free of charge.

Each camp will be limited to 24 applicants. Spots are first come, first serve. All applications must be received by close of business on Friday, May 19.