Fairfax County homicide part of 'disturbing trend,' police say

A day after a man was shot and killed in his home in Fairfax County, police say the man’s girlfriend’s son is a person of interest.

Originally Fairfax County Police were calling the 19-year-old man a suspect but today said he claims he acted in self-defense.

They have not released the names of the people involved.

The man was shot inside his home on Janna Lee Avenue Saturday. His girlfriend was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe the woman’s son shot the man but it’s unclear what lead up to the altercation.

The incident comes as domestic homicide cases are on the rise in Fairfax County.

Less than two weeks ago, another 19-year-old man was charged with murdering his father, 78-year-old Truman Nguyen in Falls Church. At the time, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said it was the 5th domestic related death of year.

"This is the 5th time in 2021 where a father, a mother or a sister has been murdered by a brother or son. It’s a disturbing trend," Davis said.

A trend we’re seeing across the world and nation. In February of this year, the National Commission on COVID 19 and Criminal Justice found that domestic violence in the United States increased 8.1% since lockdowns began.

A study done by the United Nations found a 20% increase of domestic violence across its 19 entities during 2020.

Davis said during that same press conference a few weeks ago that he believes part of the trend their seeing in Fairfax County has to do with the pandemic.

"It’s inside the home disputes. There’s all types of anxiety associated with the pandemic. The family dynamic has been turned upside down in America in the last 18 months. To what level that played here today I don’t know but I think it’s fair to discuss the impact of all these things," Davis said.

Psychologists have spoken out on these trends as well, emphasizing the new amount of pressure and stress the pandemic has caused for people. They’re urging anyone who feels they are in danger to seek help by calling 911 or contacting a domestic violence shelter.

