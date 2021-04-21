Fairfax County holds competition to address bicycle and pedestrian safety
FAIRFAX, Va. - A competition to find solutions to address bicycle and pedestrian safety in northern Virginia is underway.
Fairfax County leaders area prioritizing funding to implement bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements in high-risk areas.
The competition opened last month and will conclude Wednesday with a public pitch contest Wednesday.
Teams of college students, start-ups, entrepreneurs and technologists are welcome to apply, officials say. The county says they hope to implement a pilot project to evaluate the effectiveness of the winning solution that presents the best ideas and solutions to improve safety for vulnerable road users.