Fairfax County holds competition to address bicycle and pedestrian safety

By and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Bicyclists and pedestrians made up a large number of the traffic fatalities in our area last year. On Wednesday, Fairfax County is hosting a Shark Tank style competition for designers to pitch ideas to change that.

FAIRFAX, Va. - A competition to find solutions to address bicycle and pedestrian safety in northern Virginia is underway.

Fairfax County leaders area prioritizing funding to implement bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements in high-risk areas.

The competition opened last month and will conclude Wednesday with a public pitch contest Wednesday.

Teams of college students, start-ups, entrepreneurs and technologists are welcome to apply, officials say. The county says they hope to implement a pilot project to evaluate the effectiveness of the winning solution that presents the best ideas and solutions to improve safety for vulnerable road users.