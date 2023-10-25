Fairfax County elementary school teacher arrested after luring child into van, exposing himself: police

A 27-year-old elementary school teacher was arrested for indecent exposure, Fairfax County police say.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Camden Street and Wittington Boulevard in Stratford Landing around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday where a juvenile reported that a man had approached them, lured them into his van and exposed himself.

The child was not injured and ran away from the man to contact police.

Detectives began to canvass the area and a community member in the neighborhood was able to provide surveillance of the van seen around the time of the incident.

After reviewing nearby license plate readers, detectives were able to identify the van and determined that James William Nugent II was the driver.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Nugent’s home Wednesday morning and took him into custody. During the search, detectives found numerous child sexual abuse material.

He was charged with taking indecent liberties with child and 13 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Police say Nugent was employed as a resource teacher at Groveton Elementary School. The victim in the case is not affiliated with that school but detectives believe Nugent exposed himself to at least four additional victims near Stratford Elementary School within the past two weeks.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case or other related cases is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or online.