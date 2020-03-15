Fairfax County elementary school staffer tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

Fairfax County Public Schools officials announced on Saturday that a staff member at an elementary school in the district has tested “presumptive positive” for novel coronavirus.

According to the district, the staff member from Lynbrook Elementary School is recovering at home.

They say this is the first case in the Fairfax County school district to be confirmed amid an outbreak of coronavirus - or COVID-19 - that has spread throughout the D.C. area.

The World Health Organization has categorized the outbreak as a "pandemic."

Last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered all schools to close for at least two weeks.

Fairfax County schools will be closed through April 10.

For staff members who work fewer than 12 months schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

The district is planning to assess the situation for staff members after two weeks and make a decision on whether to reopen for them “no later” than Friday, March 27.

The district has also postponed a staff development day scheduled for Monday, March 16.

Schools will be open Monday, March 16 so that students can retrieve any belongings they might have, and for students in grades 3 through 8 to obtain laptops or digital devices that they may not have at home.

Schools Age Child Care will be closed for the weeks of March 16 through March 23.

SACC plans to offer an additional week of Spring Break services at consolidated sites the week of March 30; and plans to offer regularly scheduled Spring Break services the week of April 6. The system for registration for the weeks of March 30 and April 6 will be communicated to all SACC families.

The Fairfax County school district is one of several in the DMV that will be providing meals to students.

