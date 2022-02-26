Fairfax county daycare provider charged with abusing child

A 67-year-old woman is facing charges for abuse and neglect of a child at her in-home day care in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say on January 20 detectives from the Child Abuse Squad were notified by a local hospital that an 8-month infant was brought in with significant bruising that seemed assault related. Upon speaking with the parents, detectives learned that they noticed the injuries after picking the infant up from daycare.

Investigators also learned the daycare was located in the 10800 block of Santa Clara Drive in Fairfax.

Detectives began investigating the daycare, and after several interviews, they arrested Shaista Laiq. Laiq was later released on unsecured bond.

Police say Laiq operated a daycare from her home for over twenty years. The daycare is now in the process of being shut down.

Detectives are asking parents who think their child may have had illegal contact with Laiq at the daycare, to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.