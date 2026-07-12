Charges filed against knife-wielding suspect shot by officer at Fairfax Wawa
FAIRFAX, Va. - Charges have been filed after a person armed with a knife was shot by a City of Fairfax police officer at a Wawa on Fairfax Boulevard, officials said.
What We Know
The officer-involved shooting happened Saturday, July 11, at the Wawa located at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard.
Police said officers were called to the store for a report of a person armed with and waving a knife.
When officers arrived, they encountered the person still armed with the knife just inside the front entrance of the store, according to police.
Police said officers gave repeated commands for the person to drop the knife, but the person did not comply.
According to investigators, the person then exited the business and moved toward officers while still armed.
An officer shot the person, police previously said.
Suspect identified, charges filed
City of Fairfax police later identified the person as Joshua R. Kent, 29, of no fixed address.
Police said Kent remains hospitalized in critical condition and is currently in police custody.
Warrants have been obtained charging Kent with attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery with a weapon and trespassing, according to police.
Investigation continues
The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Police said additional information will be released as the investigation progresses and if Kent’s medical condition changes.
The Source: This article was written using information from the City of Fairfax Police Department.