Charges filed against knife-wielding suspect shot by officer at Fairfax Wawa

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The Brief The person shot by a City of Fairfax police officer at a Wawa remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the person is in custody as the officer-involved shooting investigation continues. Warrants have been obtained in connection with the July 11 knife incident.



Charges have been filed after a person armed with a knife was shot by a City of Fairfax police officer at a Wawa on Fairfax Boulevard, officials said.

What We Know

The officer-involved shooting happened Saturday, July 11, at the Wawa located at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard.

Police said officers were called to the store for a report of a person armed with and waving a knife.

When officers arrived, they encountered the person still armed with the knife just inside the front entrance of the store, according to police.

Police said officers gave repeated commands for the person to drop the knife, but the person did not comply.

According to investigators, the person then exited the business and moved toward officers while still armed.

An officer shot the person, police previously said.

Suspect identified, charges filed

City of Fairfax police later identified the person as Joshua R. Kent, 29, of no fixed address.

Police said Kent remains hospitalized in critical condition and is currently in police custody.

Warrants have been obtained charging Kent with attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery with a weapon and trespassing, according to police.

Investigation continues

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Police said additional information will be released as the investigation progresses and if Kent’s medical condition changes.