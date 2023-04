The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has approved the expansion of fare-free services on all Fairfax Connector routes for children 12 and younger.

The child does not have to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Fairfax is also offering free student bus passes for all youth in the county to have a seat on the Connector at no cost. Middle and high school students can request a free student bus pass.

The expansion begins May 1.