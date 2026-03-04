Fairfax County casino bill heads to full house vote

Fairfax County’s casino proposal is moving toward a key moment, with the full House of Delegates expected to take up the bill as early as Wednesday.

What we know:

Plans for a casino advanced last week when the Virginia House Appropriations Committee voted to move forward SB 756, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. Lawmakers have considered versions of the bill every year since 2023, and the proposal continues to face opposition.

If the measure clears the General Assembly, it would still require approval from county voters through a referendum.

A draft feasibility study estimates a casino could generate more than $62 million in annual tax revenue and nearly $314 million in gaming revenue. It also projects about 2,500 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs.

New polling shows 63% of Fairfax County voters oppose the proposal, with opposition crossing party lines. This marks the fourth year lawmakers have taken up the issue.

