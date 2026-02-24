Fairfax County casino bill faces Virginia house vote Tuesday

The Brief A Virginia House committee votes Tuesday on whether Fairfax County can pursue a casino. New estimates show revenue may fall far below earlier projections, and most voters oppose the plan. A feasibility study cites major job potential, but an internal review warns of only modest budget impact.



A key vote in Richmond Tuesday could move Fairfax County closer to allowing a casino, but new projections and polling are raising questions about the plan.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that Tuesday’s vote could determine whether Fairfax County is officially eligible to host a casino. But updated county estimates show potential revenue may be far lower than earlier projections and most voters say they’re against it.

A House committee is set to consider legislation that would make Fairfax County eligible for a casino and allow it to be built anywhere in the county, not just in Tysons.

A new draft feasibility study estimates the project could generate more than $62 million in tax revenue and nearly $314 million in gaming revenue. It also projects about 2,500 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs.

But an internal county review suggests the actual revenue could be roughly half of what the state previously projected, with only a modest impact on the county budget.

Meanwhile, new polling shows 63% of Fairfax County voters oppose the casino proposal, with opposition crossing party lines.

This is the fourth year lawmakers have taken up the issue. If the bill advances, the final decision would still go to voters in a countywide referendum.

Tuesday’s committee vote is expected later in Richmond.

