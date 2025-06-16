Fairfax County aquatics director arrested for indecent liberties with a juvenile

article

An aquatics director with the Fairfax County Park Authority was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a minor last week.

What we know:

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, investigators were called to the facility the 8100 block of Braddock Road in Annandale for a sex offense report just before 11 a.m. on June 8.

The person reporting told police that a juvenile employee disclosed having inappropriate contact with the aquatics director.

Detectives from the department’s Sex Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

They determined that 28-year-old Alexandria resident Nicholas Ambrose had unlawful contact with the juvenile on one occasion.

Arrest made:

On June 11, Ambrose was arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties by a custodian and has since been released.

Ambrose is no longer employed by the Fairfax County Park Authority.

No additional information on the suspect or victim have been released at this time.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Park Authority released a statement to FOX 5, saying:

Fairfax County Park Authority is committed to the safety and well-being of all employees – especially our younger team members. The trust of our staff is paramount, and full compliance to our code of conduct is mandatory to ensure a safe and respectful work environment. Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps to permanently conclude the individual’s employment with the Park Authority. We have been in full cooperation with the authorities in the investigation and resolution of this matter. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, especially the minor, we will not be releasing further details at this time. We remain fully focused on supporting those affected and reinforcing protective measures in place to maintain safety in our facilities and employee community.