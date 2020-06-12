Mama bear and cub cool down in kiddie pool in Virginia neighborhood: 'That's the baby bear'

With spring arriving, residents in one Virginia neighborhood are getting reacquainted with their woodland neighbors.

In one Maidens, Virginia neighborhood, a family of bears has taken up residence, and they’re even taking advantage of the Commonwealth’s eased COVID-19 restrictions to use a local pool.

You even hear a little girl in the background say "that's the baby bear."

Black bears are reportedly a common sight in the wooded areas around the neighborhood – but one longtime resident noted this is the first time they’ve seen cubs accompanying the adults.